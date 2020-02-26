Know All About 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Fame Actor Jitendra Kumar's Career Graph 

Jitendra Kumar is a well-known face in the digital universe. His acting skills are impeccable and his performance is always at par with other method actors. The very fact that in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, Jitendra chose to play a homosexual character speaks volumes about his jest to experiment. Jitendra Kumar rose to fame with the many web-series that he has been a part of. Jitendra has majorly always been a TVF star. Here are some of the most famous web-series of Jitendra Kumar-

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Stars Gajraj Rao & Jitendra Kumar To Reunite For Web-series

Jitendra Kumar's career graph

Permanent Roommates

Jitendra Kumar played a supporting character in TVF's Permanent Roommates. The name of his character was Pathik (Gittu). The cast of the show includes Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, and Deepak Kumar Mishra in lead roles and the plot of the show revolves around a couple who were in a long-distance relationship for three years and face the prospect of getting married.

TVF Pitchers

TVF Pitchers was a television mini-series, where Jitendra Kumar played the role of software engineer Jitendra Maheshwari. The show's cast includes Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar and more. The plot of the show revolves around the trials and tribulations of four young entrepreneurs who quit their day jobs in order to pursue their start-up dream.

Also Read | Here's The Proof That Jitendra Kumar Lives His Life To The Fullest, Enjoying Every Moment

TVF Bachelors

TVF Bachelors was a huge hit, where he played the role of Bachelor 1/Jeetu/Bahubully. TVF Bachelor’s cast includes Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Gopal Dutt, among others. The plot of the show revolves around four bachelor flatmates who deal with a specific daily life bachelor related problem. It’s about their battle against an external X problem as a single team bachelors. The show gained a lot of popularity.

Kota Factory

Jitendra Kumar played the role of Jeetu Bhaiya in the very famous web-series Kota Factory. The show instantly went viral and crossed over three million views in no-time. The cast of the show includes Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, along with others. It's India's first 'Black and White' show that highlights the problems that present-day IIT-JEE aspirants face in their day-to-day lives. Kota Factory is the biggest show of Jitendra Kumar's digital career.

Also Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Jitendra Kumar Thanks Gajraj Rao & Maarvi For His Smile

In 2019, Jitendra Kumar made his Bollywood debut alongside National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film is presented by the makers of blockbuster heartfelt movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The movie cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

The film revolves around the life of two gay men who are in love. It depicts their struggle to convince their families to accept the relationship. But, things are never as easy as they seem and one of the boy’s family decides to get him married to a girl. The struggle these two men go through just to be together is something that everyone can relate too. The movie hit the theatres on February 21, 2020 and had a grand opening at the box-office.

Also Read | Jitendra Kumar Says He Takes YouTube Comments As A 'reality Check'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.