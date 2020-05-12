Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra Get Nostalgic As 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' Clocks In 3 Yrs

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra took a stroll down memory lane as their film Meri Pyaari Bindu clocked in 3 years n the film industry. Both the actors updated their social media handles with BTS photos from the sets of the film and said that even though the film didn't fare that well at the Box-Office but it had been a special film for them. They also recalled their experiences of filming in The City Of Joy- Kolkata which added to the mood of the romantic drama film.

Ayushmann shared two pictures from the sets of the film, both clicked at Kolkata's St. Xavier's College, and said that the character of struggling Bengali writer Abhimanyu Bubla Roy is relatable to him. He also revealed that he fell in love within the city during the shoot of the film. Ayushmann also shared the poetic dialogues of the film through his Instagram stories to commemorate 3 years of the film.

He wrote, "Abhimanyu Bubla Roy was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia. The box office didn’t pamper this gem but this film will always be special. This was clicked at St Xaviers college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi the next day. 🌧 It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad for all the love. 🧡 तीन साल हो गए . .... ..."

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra who played the role of the aspiring singer Bindu in the film also looked back at the memories of the film.

She posted many pictures from the sets of the film and recalled through the caption that "Its been 3 years, but the climax of this film still gives me heartache. I can’t listen to my own song #MaanaKiHumYaarNahi without my stomach doing a flip. If you have ever experienced a broken heart, well then, this film...🙃🧡 #MeriPyaariBindu did not get love at the BO, but its the most special film. Kolkata, the 90s, dost, baarish aur music. Sigh.... ...".

