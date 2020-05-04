MatKarForward: Ayushmann, Virat, Kriti & Sara Join Hands To Fight Misinformation

Bollywood celebrities recently came together to call out people who had been forwarding fake messages. Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sara Ali Khan featured in the video which spoke about wrong information being circulated on various social media platforms. Audiences have been applauding their efforts as it is a topic that needs much attention.

Celebs take a stand on fake news

Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan recently made a video highlighting the grave influence of fake news on society. In the video put up on TikTok, the four celebrities can be seen having a conversation about how people are falling prey to any and every piece of information that surfaces on social media, without crosschecking for its source and authenticity.

The four celebs are seen speaking about how only staying at home will not curb the spread of Coronavirus. The spread of factual and statistical information is just as important so that people know what steps to take. They also highlight the reach of these misinformed pieces which does not take even minutes to spread out like wildfire. They urge their viewers to not spread hate as it might lead to grave consequences.

The four much-loved personalities have tagged this social evil as a virus and have requested people to work together so that it can be completelyerradicated from society. Towards the end of the video, they have pushed the slogan “Mat Kar Forward” in an attempt to gain some control over the situation. Have a look at the video from Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram here.

