Ayushmann Khurrana's Films Where He Played The Quintessential Bollywood Lover

Ayushmann Khurrana has been one of the most acclaimed contemporary Bollywood actors. Khurrana's movies showcase his love for taking on challenging roles. Ayushmann Khurrana's movies that remain widely popular include Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bewakoofiyaan, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and many more. Listed below are films where Ayushmann Khurrana played the quintessential Bollywood lover.

Films where Ayushmann Khurrana played the quintessential Bollywood lover

Bewakoofiyaan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor's chemistry in this film won many hearts. Although the film did not turn out to be a great success at the box-office, fans were very happy with the Jodi. From the film's music to Khurrana's romantic scenes, the film has been loved for its romantic tone and unique storyline. The film is directed by Nupur Asthana. It has an average rating of 5.5 on IMDb.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra's chemistry in this film sent fans into a frenzy. The storyline won many hearts with Ayushmann chasing his lover Bindu in an adorable way. The romantic scenes along with the music set the mood for many lovers out there. The 2017 film is directed by Akshay Roy. The film, despite being loved by fans, did not do so well at the box-office. The film has a poor rating of 5.8 on IMDb.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

This is one of Ayushmann Khurrana's most quirky roles. The film is loved for Khurrana's chemistry and funny scenes. The film throws light on Gay lovers Kartik and Aman who try hard to get married. The film is directed by Hitesh Kewalaya. The film has an average rating of 5.9 on IMDb.

