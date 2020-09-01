Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Bday Note For 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Co-star Jitendra Kumar

As Jitendra Kumar turned a year older on September 1, Ayushmann Khurrana posted a picture with him and penned an amusing birthday note for his Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star. Ayushmann took to his Instagram story and shared a selfie with Kumar in which the duo were all smiles. Sharing the picture, Khurrana wrote, "Happy birthday Jeetu bhaiya Jitendra Kumar. Shit! Bhaiya kyu bola." Take a look.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens a birthday wish for Jitendra Kumar

As soon as Jitendra Kumar caught a glimpse of the same, he reposted the picture on his Instagram story and thanked Ayushmann Khurrana. Jitendra wrote, "Thank you so much Rockstar." Meanwhile, he also reposted several other stories put up by his friends for him. As Jitendra Kumar turned 30, fans also extended their wishes for him on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's crackling chemistry in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan won many hearts. Speaking about their chemistry, Jitendra had told The Telegraph that the director had told them that they should look like a normal pair on-screen. Jitendra had spoken about how it was easier to create a chemistry of friendship and bonding with Khurrana. He had also recalled a fun incident when he had to look at Ayushmann with teary eyes and had added that he had to gaze at him with love, like how he would look at a girl.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit the headlines for its intriguing plot. The film revolves around the story of how two men fall in love with each other. Meanwhile, the movie churned decent numbers at the box office. The songs from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan like Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho and Arey Pyaar Kar Le received much love from fans.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan clocked three years on September 1. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starred Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. To celebrate the film, Bhumi penned a lengthy note. She wrote, "One of my favourite films. I still can't believe it's been 3 years of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Thank you Anand L Rai sir for believing in me." Bhumi further thanked Ayushmann Khurrana for being the "best" co-star that she could have ever wished for.

