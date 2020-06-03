Ayushmann Khurrana’s New Song 'Madari Ka Bandar' Winning Fans' Hearts

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been grabbing a lot of attention. The quirky set-up and the never-before-seen pairing of Ayushmann and Big B have fans eagerly awaiting the release of Gulabo Sitabo. The makers of the film recently released a fun track from the film and fans are already loving it.

Gulabo Sitabo new track, Madari Ka Bandar out now

The makers of Gulabo Sitabo recently released yet a quirky number from Gulabo Sitabo. Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to share with his fans that the makers of Gulabo Sitabo have released a fun song titled, Madari Ka Bandar.

As soon as the song was released, many fans already dropped in their love for the song. One fan replied to Ayushmann Khurrana’s tweet on social media and wrote, “Amazing bhai. Can't wait to watch the film on 12th June and see you bask in all the critical acclaim that will come your way that day”. However, several fans were so much in awe of the song that they took to the comments section to mention how they wished Gulabo Sitabo released in theatres instead. While talking about the duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, one fan wrote, “best Jodi”.

Amazing bhai. Can't wait to watch the film on 12th June and see you bask in all the critical acclaim that will come your way that day. 🤗 — Andhadhun (@dontwannashare) June 3, 2020

The song features both Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. The soundtrack of the film is unlike the usual Bollywood movies and the latest song, Madari Ka Bandar is proof. Madari Ka Bandar has been sung by singers Tochi Raina & Anuj Garg. Lyricist Dinesh Pant has penned the fun lines of Madari Ka Bandar. The music has been composed by Anuj Garg.

Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Vicky Donor fame director Shoojit Sircar. The film is a slice-of-life drama-comedy film. The film will trace the story of Mirza played by Amitabh Bachchan and Baankey played by Ayushmann Khurrana. Fans cannot wait for the chaos that the duo will be creating on the big screen. Gulabo Sitabo is written by acclaimed writer, Juhi Chaturvedi who has also written films like Vicky Donor, Piku, The Sky Is Pink, etc. Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

