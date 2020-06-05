'Dream Girl' To 'Hawaizaada': Ayushmann Khurrana's Lowest-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes

Ayushmann Khurrana has worked in various movies throughout his career. Some of his movies were major hits while others did not perform well at the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana's movies that failed to impress the audience have gained the lowest rating on various websites. Take a look at his movies that are lowest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana & Big B's New Song 'Madari Ka Bandar': Fans Call It 'uniquely Amusing'

Ayushmann Khurrana's lowest rated movies

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Meri Pyaari Bindu was written by Suprotim Sengupta and directed by Akshay Roy. Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana were seen together in lead roles. Parineeti Chopra played the role of Bindu Shankarnarayanan and Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of Abhimanyu Roy in the romantic comedy film.

The plot of Meri Pyaari Bindu was about two childhood friends, Bindu and Abhimanyu. Their relationship changes after Bindu realises that she does not love him. Abhimanyu decides to pen a story based on his life. The movie has gained 38% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie had a budget of ₹22 crores and it reportedly earned ₹17 crores at the box office. The cast of the movie also included Rajatabha Dutta, Aparajita Adhya, Prakash Belawadi, June Malia, Malvika Sitlani and many more.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana’s New Song 'Madari Ka Bandar' Winning Fans' Hearts

Hawaizaada

Ayushmann Khurrana appeared in the movie Hawaizaada that was directed and written by Vibhu Puri. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Sharda. The story of the movie was inspired by the biography of Shivkar Bapuji Talpade. The film did not perform well at the box office.

The movie has gained 0% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie had a budget of ₹25 crores and it reportedly earned ₹3 crores at the box office. Since the film was set in a different time period, it was difficult to find real locations. Hence, the makers re-created an entire city from scratch in Gondal, Gujarat. In a bid to depict that era, the team also had to recreate several antiques.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's Superhit Peppy Songs From His Popular Films To Dance On

Dream Girl

Dream Girl has received a Tomatometer score of 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film minted a good amount of money at the box office. The plot of the movie was about Karamveer, who gets a job at a call centre due to his ability to talk in a female voice. The role of Karamveer was played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The cast of the film included Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali, Nidhi Bisht and other actors.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' And Other Movies On The Indian Constitution And IPC

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.