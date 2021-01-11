Ayushmann Khurrana Plays A 'haunting' Piano Tune And Charms His Insta Fam | Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and showcased his amazing piano playing skills. The Andhadhun actor played a “haunting” tune by Ludovico Einaudi’s Divenire. This Instagram video quickly went viral and many celebrities chimed in and dropped some great comments and appreciated Ayushmann Khurrana. Find out more details about this story below.

Ayushmann Khurrana impresses Insta fam with his piano skills

The actor impressed everybody when he played the role of a supposed blind pianist in the film Andhadhun. He even went on to win several accolades for his performance in the film. But now, Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media and once again showcased his piano skills to his fans and friends on social media.

The Article 15 actor shared a video of himself playing a tune by Ludovico Einaudi. In his Instagram caption of this post, Ayushmann Khurrana described Ludovico Einaudi’s Divenire as “haunting”. He also wrote, “This gives me goosebumps whenever I hear it and makes me think about life, the moments of mirth, hollowness and despair. If a piece of art doesn’t make you cry you aren’t human enough. I pressed the wrong key in the end, but you need to hear this masterpiece by this legendary Italian pianist.” Watch Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram video here.

As mentioned earlier, the moment Ayushmann posted the video, his fans and friends instantly chimed in. Ayushmann’s Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao simply dropped a heart emoji in the comment section and praised him. His wife Tahira Kashyap also showed approval with a heart emoji. Actor Ishan Khatter also dropped a comment and said that he has been a fan of the Italian pianist for a while now. Take a look at some these celebrity and fan comments here.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film

Ayushmann Khurrana is always on the go with his new films and projects. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, while other celebs were quarantining, the Vicky Donor actor was busy shooting for his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In a recent Instagram post, Ayushmann announced that he and his Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui cast and crew have wrapped up the final schedule of their film. He also revealed that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is the first Indian film to be shot completely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram post here.

