Did You Know THIS Movie Of Ayushmann Khurrana Almost Went On To Make A 700% Profit?

Ayushmann Khurana has been one of the most sought after actors in recent times, with back to back blockbusters and a unique plot every time. The actor is a favourite of many for his versatility and skills; did you know one of his movies was able to make almost a 700% profit? Read on to know which movie it was.

Did You Know this movie of Ayushmann made a 700% profit?

Ayushmann Khurana has been a part of some of the most critically acclaimed projects in his career so far. With movies like Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho which were two of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of the year that they released in, the actor has been a part of some of the best projects. This should not come to people as a shock that the actor’s very first movie was a huge success at the box office with a 700% profit earning.

Ayushmann’s debut film was Vicky Donor, which starred another debutante opposite him and had a rather experimental topic as its plotline. The movie was made on a minimal budget of just 5 crores with the lead character playing a sperm donor, however, it became a massive success and also set an example for upcoming movies. Vicky Donor went on to make a total of Rs. 54.5 crores at box offices worldwide. This was almost 700% more than its budget and was one of the most talked about films in the year because of its quirky plot.

More about Vicky Donor

The film was a romantic comedy of the year 2012, with Shoojit Sircar at the helm and was bankrolled by John Abraham with Sunil Lulla under the banners Eros International and Rising Sun Films. The movie starred Ayushmann Khurana and Yami Gautam who later also shared screen space for Amar Kaushik’s movie Bala. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 60th National Film Awards. It was also remade into Telugu in 2016 and then in Tamil, recently in 2020.

