Ayushmann Khurrana's Son Turns A Year Older, Actor Pens A Heartfelt Note; See Here

Ayushmann Khurrana is quite active on Instagram and enjoys a following of 13.6 million people on the social media site. The Vicky Donor actor frequently updates his fans about his professional and personal life with family pictures, images from shoot locations, and his beautiful poems. Khurrana took to Instagram to wish his son, Virajveer on his birthday. Read on to know more about the post and how he wished his little son.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram wish for son Virajveer

Ayushmann Khurrana's son Virajveer turned a year older today, on January 2, and his dad took to Instagram to wish him. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan actor posted a picture of his son where he can be seen engrossed in playing the guitar while sitting on the floor, in a hallway at their house.

Ayushmann captioned the post, "Happy birthday son! I see my reflection in you. You are your own person. Mostly lost in your thoughts. You love your music. I remember you watching and admiring the moon all alone at the New Year’s Eve while the other kids were running around the bonfire. Nurture the artist within, coz artistes are humane. â¤ï¸". You can see the heartwarming post here.

Within less than three hours of posting, Ayushmann's post received 515k likes and a lot of comments wishing his son on his birthday. The actor's friends and family also left their best wishes for the little munchkin. Actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Happy happy birthday to this cutieâ¤ï¸", while Ayushmann's brother and actor Aparshakti commented saying, "â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ happy bdayyyyy my favourite boyðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡". A host of other celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rakul Preet Singh, Abhishek Kapoor, Neeti Mohan and Esha Gupta left their sweet wishes and hearts for the little boy. You can see some of the comments here.

Pretty much all Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies have received immense love from the audiences. Some of his movies include Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Dream Girl, Bala, Badhaai Ho, and many more. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap rang in the new years' together with their family and friends. Khurrana took to Instagram and posted a family picture including his wife, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka, to wish his followers on the occasion of the new year. The picture also had Tahira holding a puppy in her arms. You can see the post here.

Image Credits: Ayushmann Khurrana Official Instagram Account

