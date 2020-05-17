Ayushmann Khurrana Pours In Birthday Wishes For Nushrat Bharucha In The Sweetest Way

Actor Nushrat Bharucha, who rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar ka Punchnama, ringed in her 35th birthday on May 17. On this special and joyous occasion, scores of Bollywood celebs and her friends from the industry stormed the social media with their heartfelt wishes for the actress. Nushrat's Dream Girl co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana poured in his wishes for the actress with a throwback picture.

Birthday wishes for Nushrat Bharucha

The Shubh Mangal Savdhaan actor shared a still from their last venture Dream Girl while extending his wishes for Nushrat. Ayushmann shared the beautiful picture on his Instagram story where Ayushmann can be seen joining his hand and Nushrat can be seen laughing as the two stands inside a temple in the clip. Ayushmann showered his blessings on the birthday girl and wrote "Happy Birthday Nushrat Bharucha, May god fulfill every wish of yours."

Apart from Ayushmann, his wife Tahira Kashyap also extended her wishes for Nushrat. Tahira shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story where she shared several selfies with the birthday girl. In the first picture, the two can be seen posing happily. Tahira captioned the picture and wrote, "Happy birthday my Diwali partner. Our pictures have come a long way. Bombarding you with love and our pictures. In the second picture, Nushrat can be seen holding two glasses of drinks.

Earlier on May 16, Just a few hours ahead of Bollywood star Nushrat Bharucha's 35th birthday, the actor was seen celebrating the special occasion with her family members. Nushrat uploaded a video on social media where she can be seen dancing and ringing in her birthday during a house party. She shared a video on her Instagram page where she can be seen dancing along with her mother just a few hours ahead of her birthday. Nushrat captioned the video as "House party with mommy." In the following videos, Nushrat can be seen dancing with her furry friend and her pet cat, Noah. The cat can be seen cuddling in the arms of the actress as she dances with it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharucha is currently, gearing up for her next film Chhalaang. Here, Nushrat will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. The sports-drama will hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

