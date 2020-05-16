Shraddha Kapoor Or Nushrat Bharucha: Who Pulled Off The Metallic Skirt Look Better?

Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. The Dream Girl fame actor always makes sure to make heads turn with her stunning and stylish appearances. Nushrat Bharucha aced the style game with her fashion sense. She is an avid social media user and keeps updating it with her stunning photos. Recently, we spotted an old picture of Nushrat Bharucha donning a stunning blue coloured metallic skirt at a fashion event.

What's interesting is that we had noticed another Bollywood stunner, Shraddha Kapoor, in a similar ensemble. Shraddha Kapoor too keeps on posting glamorous photos of her on her Instagram that are followed by eager fashion enthusiasts. So when Shraddha Kapoor too posted her picture in a similar metallic skirt, netizens were quick to compare their appearances between the two leading actresses, turning it into a fashion face-off.

Both the actors styled similar metallic skirt that looked absolutely spectacular on both of them. Below, we have listed their pictures in the look. Have a look at their pics and decide who of the two new-age actors pulled-off the metallic skirt look better?

Shraddha Kapoor or Nushrat Bharucha, who wore the metallic skirt better?

The glamorous Shraddha Kapoor in the dazzling metallic skirt-

Shraddha looks stunning in this picture in which she is showing off her stylish silver metallic pleated skirt. She is wearing a new multi-colour tube style top along with the silver skirt. Shraddha Kapoor donned the attractive skirt with gorgeous hoop earrings, that was basically minimally accessorised and black transparent bellies. She ended the look with straightened middle-parted hair and light nude makeup. Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor look here-

Nushrat Bharucha’s metallic skirt look-

Nushrat Bharucha wore this voguish outfit for a fashion-based interview. She kept it simple, donning a black crop top paired with a pleated skirt. The black crop top had an off-shoulder design. Nushrat Bharucha left her hair open with loose wavy edges. For glam, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star opted for beautiful smokey eyes and bronze lipstick. Nushrat Bharucha wore black criss-cross heels. Take a look at her picture here-

