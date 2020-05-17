Nushrat Bharucha Rings In Her 35th Birthday Dancing With Family In A 'house' Party

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars are celebrating their birthday's wth their families at home, just like the rest of citizens. Just a few hours ahead of Bollywood star Nushrat Bharucha's 35th birthday, the actor was seen celebrating the special occasion with her family members. Nushrat uploaded a video on social media where she can be seen dancing and ringing in her birthday during a house party.

Nushrat Bharucha rings in her birthday with house party

The Dream Girl actor shared a video on her Instagram page where she can be seen dancing along with her mother just a few hours ahead of her birthday. Nushrat captioned the video as "House party with mommy." In the following videos, Nushrat can be seen dancing with her furry friend and her pet cat, Noah. The cat can be seen cuddling in the arms of the actress as she dances with it.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Nushrat who quite active on social media was earlier seen shoring up her cooking skills. Bharucha often treats her fans with pictures and videos while struggling to cook new dishes. Recently the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star shared a video on her Instagram story where she can be seen trying hard on making round roti for her family. She compared the roti with "bad hair days." Apart from this, she even shared a video on her social media where she can be seen flipping and cooking Aaalo Parathas which is giving major cooking vibes. Nushrat shared a video on her Instagram story where she can be seen flipping and tossing the paratha on the Tava. Apart from that she also shows her happy face which turned out to be a result of good cooking. Nushrat captioned the video as " Aaloo Paratha Day."

Nushrat Bharucha has picked up the pen again and has gone back to brushing her writing skills. The actor loves writing poems and amid quarantine, she is getting enough time to bind her thoughts with poems. She recently posted some lines she wrote on the occasion of World Poetry Day. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharucha is currently, gearing up for her next film Chhalaang. Here, Nushrat will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. The sports-drama will hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

