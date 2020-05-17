Nushrat Bharucha's Films That Crossed ₹100 Crores At Box Office; Details Here

Starting from a family-drama flick to ruling the hearts of fans in buddy-romance films, Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha has played the lead character in numerous films. Though Nushrat Bharucha's first commercially successful film Pyaar Ka Punchnama managed to leave the audience in awe of her, it was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that entered the ₹100 crores club. Later on, her latest venture Dream Girl also managed to cross the mark of Rs 100 crores. Read on to know how much these films earned.

READ | Throwback Thursday: When Nushrat Bharucha's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' Generated Meme Fest On Internet

Nushrat Bharucha's films in ₹100 crores club

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Directed by Luv-Ranjan, the film released in 2018 and became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Apart from Nushrat Bharucha, her Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-stars Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan also played the lead characters. Reportedly, the bromance-drama took an opening of ₹44.5 lakhs on its first weekend. According to the Box-office report, the film has bagged a total sum of 100 crores.

READ | Nushrat Bharucha's Best Songs From "Dream Girl" | WATCH

Dream Girl

Dream Girl turned into a delight for many Nushrat Bharucha fans as she shared the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. The new duo was welcomed with an open arm as the film received an estimated amount of ₹70 lakhs on its first weekend. The rom-com, released in September 2019, also featured numerous critically acclaimed actors such as Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and Abhishek Banerjee among many others. One of the most famous faces of digital space, Nidhi Bisht also essayed a pivotal character in the film. According to the reports, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned ₹139 crores.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar To Nushrat Bharucha: Bollywood Actors Inspiring Your Beach Wardrobe

What's next in the kitty?

Talking about the professional front, Nushrat Bharucha will soon join hands with Rajkummar Rao for their first collaboration Chhalaang. The sports-drama flick is scheduled to hit the theatres in June 12, 2020. Actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Saurabh Shukla among many others will also be in the lead cast of the Hansal Mehta directorial.

Apart from this, Nushrat will romance Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny in the upcoming romance-drama Hurdang. The makers of the film have not announced the released date yet. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details of the project in June 2019.

ANNOUNCEMENT... Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma in #Hurdang... A love story set in #Prayagraj... Filming begins 1 July 2019... Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt... Produced by Shaailesh R Singh [#MentalHaiKya and #JabariyaJodi]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

READ | Throwback Thursday: When Nushrat Bharucha Called Ayushmann Her 'Dream Girl'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.