Ayushmann Khurrana Promotes Wife Tahira's Book With A Fun Rapid Fire Question Video Of Her

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram to post a short video of his wife Tahira Kashyap answering some fun and bold questions. The post also showcased Tahira Kashyap's new book, 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, and Ayushmann also added a loving caption with the post. Take a look at the video and see how fans responded to the post.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Kishore Kumar on singer's death anniversary

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post for Tahira

Also Read | Yami Gautam with Ayushmann Khurrana or Pulkit Samrat; which pair was loved more by fans?

The four-minute-long video starts with a shot of Tahira Kashyap and her new book - 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. The video then showcases Tahira doing her daily activities while she also answers some fan questions about her life and about herself. Ayushmann Khurrana also makes a cameo in the video. The first question was - what's your favourite workout song? and Tahira mentions that it is a song called Breath. Take a look at some other answers and questions:

Loving the lockdown or hating it? Tahira answers - Making the most of it! What's your favourite place on Earth? Tahira answers - My home! Your biggest fan? Tahira answers - My daughter Wine or Chai? Tahira answers - Gin Mountains or Beaches? Tahira answers - earlier on it was mountains but now it's beaches What's the best thing about being a mom? Tahira answers - It's very gratifying Writing or Film-making? Tahira answers - Both Chandigarh or Bombay? Tahira answers - Bombay Books or Movies? Tahira answers - Both Marriage is..? Tahira answers - Companionship through the thick and thin

Also Read | 'Going to be a different me': Ayushmann Khurrana prepares for Abhishek Kapoor's next

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana added a very loving caption with the post. He mentioned the post was related to the book - The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. He then added how it had been 19 years since the couple had been together and Tahira still managed to surprise him. The actor then stated that she would surprise other people as well with her book and added that he was very proud to be a part of the journey. He finally mentioned - 'Go get your copy now!!' (sic).

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates '2 Years Of Masterpiece' Andhadhun, Expresses Gratitude

Fans had a very positive reaction to the post. Many fans added that Tahira was an inspiration. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Tahira Kashyap's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.