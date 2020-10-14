Ayushmann Khurrana Promotes Wife Tahira's Book With A Fun Rapid Fire Question Video Of Her

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram to post a short video of his wife Tahira Kashyap answering some fun and bold questions. The post also showcased Tahira Kashyap's new book, 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, and Ayushmann also added a loving caption with the post. Take a look at the video and see how fans responded to the post.
It's been 19 years of togetherness and this girl still manages to suprise me. And she is all set to surprise you as well, with this roller coaster of a book called The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman and I am extremely proud to be a part of her journey! Keep inspiring and entertaining my love. @tahirakashyap â¤ï¸ Umm... Go get your copy now!! #the12commandmentsofbeingawoman
The four-minute-long video starts with a shot of Tahira Kashyap and her new book - 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. The video then showcases Tahira doing her daily activities while she also answers some fan questions about her life and about herself. Ayushmann Khurrana also makes a cameo in the video. The first question was - what's your favourite workout song? and Tahira mentions that it is a song called Breath. Take a look at some other answers and questions:
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana added a very loving caption with the post. He mentioned the post was related to the book - The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. He then added how it had been 19 years since the couple had been together and Tahira still managed to surprise him. The actor then stated that she would surprise other people as well with her book and added that he was very proud to be a part of the journey. He finally mentioned - 'Go get your copy now!!' (sic).
Fans had a very positive reaction to the post. Many fans added that Tahira was an inspiration. Take a look:
