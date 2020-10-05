Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 2 years of 'masterpiece' 'Andhadhun,' expresses gratitude

As the 2018 hit film, Andhadhun clocked 2 years of its release on October 5, versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana went down the memory lane and shared a video on Instagram while compiling some memorable stills from the film. The actor expressed his gratitude to all the fans while commemorating the milestone of the “masterpiece.”

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 2 years of Andhadhun

The monochrome sketch video starts with Ayushmann Khurrana playing while several stills of Ayusmann and Radhika Apte can be seen playing in the background. The video also showcases several faces of the actor who plays the role of a blind man and cons people. The video also showed a segment where Ayushmann can be seen playing the piano while actress Tabu can be seen standing next to her and listening.

The story of the film revolves around Akash (Ayushmann Khaurrana) a piano player pretending to be visually-impaired, unwittingly becomes entangled in a number of problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor by his wife Tabu. While working under the guidance of director Sriram Raghavan, Ayushmann during his conversation with Bollywood Hungama said that the director is simply the master of the crime thriller genre. Further, he said that it has been a huge privilege for the actor to creatively collaborate with Sriram sir, and learn from him. Continuing, the Bala actor told the leading entertainment portal that he has been fortunate enough to work with some of the best, visionary film-makers of his time and he is honoured that he got the opportunity to work in a film directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Along with gaining commercial success, the movie poured in critical acclaim along Ayushmann’s way. But do you know that the actor had to undergo 80% blind to pull off his role in the movie? Not only that but he was also trained under a professional pianist for about two months for the role. The Badhaai Ho star nailed the character of a blind pianist in the film. But after the release of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana himself revealed that almost 80% of his vision was hindered. During his interaction with mid-day, the actor said that the Andhadhun team arranged a special pair of lenses from London which helped him appear blind throughout the film.

