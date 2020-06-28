Ayushmann Khurrana Quiz: Test Your Bollywood Knowledge Of The Actor With These Questions

Ayushmann Khurrana made a life out of scratch and now the actor has thousands of following. Form giving back-to-back hits to being loved by critics for his performances, Ayushmann's work is credited with diversity. For any die-hard fan of the actor, here is a quiz that will help them understand if they are the best fans of Ayushmann Khurrana-

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha Vs Kriti Sanon: Whose Chemistry With Ayushmann Khurrana Set BO On Fire

Here is a Bollywood Quiz of Ayushmann Khurrana-

What is the birth date of Ayushmann Khurrana?

11th September 1984 12th September 1984 13th September 1984 14th September 1984

What was Ayushmann Khurrana’s character’s occupation in the film Dream Girl?

Call Centre Operator Analyst Singer Theatre actor

What television reality show was Ayushmann Khurrana a part of?

Roadies Indian Idol Splitsvilla Bigg Boss

Which out of the following is Ayushmann Khurrana’s film?

Article 367 Article 20 Article 15 Article 370

Where did Ayushmann Khurrana work before the film industry?

Engineering Radio Jockey Singing None of the above

Which was the first-ever role of Ayushmann Khurrana?

Meri Pyaari Bindu Bareilly Ki Barfi Vicky Donor Dream Girl

Which of the film followed an OTT release rather than a big-screen release?

Bala Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Gulabo Sitabo Article 15

Out of all his films which one won the national award for being the best feature film?

Article 15 Vicky Donor Bala Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Which of Ayushmann Khurrana’s films on him the National Award?

Andhadhun Vicky Donor Article 15 Badaahi Ho

What is Ayushmann Khurrana’s character’s name in the film Badaahi Ho?

Vicky Nakul Baankey Karamveer

How many kids does Ayushmann Khurrana’s have?

None 3 1 2

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Anubhav Sinha On His Birthday, Says 'Thank You For Article 15'

Answer Key

Answer No 1: 4

Answer No 2: 1

Answer No 3: 1

Answer No 4: 3

Answer No 5: 2

Answer No 6: 3

Answer No 7: 3

Answer No 8: 4

Answer No 9: 1

Answer No 10: 2

Answer No 11: 4

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Video With Father On Father's Day; Celebs Pour In Love

If you have less than five answers right, looks like you need to get more details about Ayushmann Khurana. If you have more than five answers right, then looks like it’s a great going. If you get all the answers right then indeed you are a super fan.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana Or Sonakshi Sinha-Akshay Kumar: Better On-screen Duo?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.