Ayushmann Khurrana Quiz: Test Your Bollywood Knowledge Of The Actor With These Questions

Here is an Ayushmann Khurrana Quiz to test your love for the actor. Check if you can answer all the questions correctly and find out if you are a superfan.

Ayushmann Khurrana quiz

Ayushmann Khurrana made a life out of scratch and now the actor has thousands of following. Form giving back-to-back hits to being loved by critics for his performances, Ayushmann's work is credited with diversity. For any die-hard fan of the actor, here is a quiz that will help them understand if they are the best fans of Ayushmann Khurrana-

Here is a Bollywood Quiz of Ayushmann Khurrana-

What is the birth date of Ayushmann Khurrana?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. 11th September 1984
  2. 12th September 1984
  3. 13th September 1984
  4. 14th September 1984

What was Ayushmann Khurrana’s character’s occupation in the film Dream Girl?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Call Centre Operator
  2. Analyst
  3. Singer
  4. Theatre actor

What television reality show was Ayushmann Khurrana a part of?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Roadies
  2. Indian Idol
  3. Splitsvilla
  4. Bigg Boss

Which out of the following is Ayushmann Khurrana’s film?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Article 367
  2. Article 20
  3. Article 15
  4. Article 370

Where did Ayushmann Khurrana work before the film industry?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Engineering
  2. Radio Jockey
  3. Singing
  4. None of the above

Which was the first-ever role of Ayushmann Khurrana?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Meri Pyaari Bindu
  2. Bareilly Ki Barfi
  3. Vicky Donor
  4. Dream Girl

Which of the film followed an OTT release rather than a big-screen release?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Bala
  2. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
  3. Gulabo Sitabo
  4. Article 15

Out of all his films which one won the national award for being the best feature film?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Article 15
  2. Vicky Donor
  3. Bala
  4. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Which of Ayushmann Khurrana’s films on him the National Award?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Andhadhun
  2. Vicky Donor
  3. Article 15
  4. Badaahi Ho

What is Ayushmann Khurrana’s character’s name in the film Badaahi Ho?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. Vicky
  2. Nakul
  3. Baankey
  4. Karamveer

How many kids does Ayushmann Khurrana’s have?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  1. None
  2. 3
  3. 1
  4. 2

Answer Key

  • Answer No 1: 4
  • Answer No 2: 1
  • Answer No 3: 1
  • Answer No 4: 3
  • Answer No 5: 2
  • Answer No 6: 3
  • Answer No 7: 3
  • Answer No 8: 4
  • Answer No 9: 1
  • Answer No 10: 2
  • Answer No 11: 4

If you have less than five answers right, looks like you need to get more details about Ayushmann Khurana. If you have more than five answers right, then looks like it’s a great going. If you get all the answers right then indeed you are a super fan.

