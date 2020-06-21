Nushrat Bharucha Vs Kriti Sanon: Whose Chemistry With Ayushmann Khurrana Set BO On Fire

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Nushrat Bharucha have shared the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. Kriti Sanon romanced Ayushmann Khurrana in 2017's release Bareilly Ki Barfi, meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha was paired with him for 2019's Dream Girl. Check out, which fresh on-screen pair managed to amuse the audience and set the BO on fire.

Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana

Dream Girl released on September 13, 2020. Apart from Nushrat and Ayushmann, the film also featured numerous critically acclaimed actors such as Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and Abhishek Banerjee among many others. Nidhi Bisht, a popular face of digital space, also essayed a pivotal character in the film. Movie critic Taran Adarsh called Dream Girl a complete 'winner'. In his review, he said that the film is a full-on entertainer.

The rom-com followed the story of a young man, who impersonates the female voice at a call center. Later a few of his regular callers fall in love with him and desire to marry him, thinking that he is Pooja. His world turns upside down when his fiance learns his truth. The new duo was welcomed with an open arm as the film received an estimated amount of ₹9.43 crores on its first day. According to Box Office India's report, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial bagged ₹43.22 crores on its first weekend. The same report has stated that the film has taken a total collection of ₹139 crores.

Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana

Bareilly Ki Barfi released in 2017. Apart from Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also featured Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The supporting cast of the film included Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa, among many others. The film bagged praises from the critics and the audience.

The rom-com narrated the story of a young woman, who is searching for a writer, Pritam Vidrohi. She assumed that his latest novel is inspired by her life as the character in it was similar to her. Ayushmann Khurrana, who played the character of the actual writer of the book, decided to hide the truth from Kriti's character. The film took an opening of ₹2.17 crores on its first day while the first-week collection was an estimate of ₹18.37 crores. Reportedly, the Ashwiny Iyer directorial closed its account after collecting ₹34.02 crores.

