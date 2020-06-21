Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana Or Sonakshi Sinha-Akshay Kumar: Better On-screen Duo?

Celebrity on-screen duos have been a major driving force in Bollywood films. Over the years, several Bollywood pairings have dominated the films in which they have appeared. Often fans love to watch these duos to come back on screen due to the chemistry between them. Thus here is Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana’s pairing in comparison with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Bhumi-Ayushmann or Sonakshi-Akshay: The better on-screen duo?

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film spoke about a bittersweet relationship between a couple and how eventually the two develop love and respect for each other. The story and the beautiful songs were loved by the audiences and were also praised by critics. Since then the audience loved the pairing of these two actors and wished to see more of them. Both the actors later appeared in several films such as Bala and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Bhumi Pednekar also made a cameo appearance in the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Despite the small role, fans loved watching Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar on screen for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The films of the two have done significantly well at the box office and fans have loved their pair.

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar too have been a great onscreen pair and have come together for several movies. The two actors have worked in mostly action-packed comedy films. The audiences have loved the funny banter they share on-screen and also have loved to watch them as an on-screen pairing. Over the years, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha have worked in films like Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Mission Mangal, Once Upon a time in Mumbaai Dobaara, Boss and Joker. Sonakshi Sinha also made a cameo appearance in the film Oh My God in which Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal played lead roles. Sonakshi and Akshay both have been loved by the audiences and thus their films have created some good numbers at the box office overall.

