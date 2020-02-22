'Great!': Donald Trump Reacts To Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Championing Gay Rights

Ahead of his upcoming India trip, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and lauded Bollywood's newly released gay rom-com movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. "Great!" the US president wrote as he retweeted British human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell's post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, thereby acknowledging the movie's progressive stance. Tatchell, in his post had highlighted the film's subject and expressed happiness over its feat "to win over older people".

Given Trump administration’s view on gay rights, the tweet took Twitterati by surprise. Even Tatchell took to Twitter and hoped that "this is the beginning of President Trump's genuine embrace of LGBT+ rights".

I hope this is the beginning of President Trump's genuine embrace of LGBT+ rights & not just a PR stunt. Want more great news like the Bollywood gay rom-com? Sign up for free to my LGBT+ and human rights newsletter at https://t.co/rzjyjzyZi9 https://t.co/DoQf2u1Hyb pic.twitter.com/zT19JFmJpD — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) February 21, 2020

Trump’s comment comes ahead of his 36-hour visit to India. President Trump is all set to visit India on February 24-25 and will be travelling to Ahmedabad, Gujarat from New Delhi. When confirming his visit to the country earlier last month, The White House had stated that an agreement to strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership has been made between US President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit also endeavours to highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people.

Describing it as a significant visit, Mukesh Aghi, president of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum, noted that the last three American presidents had made trips to India. "It's essential to send a message to the region that India is a significant partner and the president values that," Aghi told PTI.

"India has a role to play not only in its immediate neighbourhood but in making sure that the South China Sea and the Indo Pacific region is part of the international global order", he said.

Trump, who will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24 & 25, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was held in Texas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. Around two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, an official said on Thursday.

