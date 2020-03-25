Ayushmann Khurrana's Audience-favourite Scenes From 'Andhadhun'

From the story-line to characters to scrip-writing everything about the movie Andhadhun won hearts. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu starrer film earned appreciation since the day the movie was released. An interesting story backed by mindblowing performances, and enough twist and turns kept the eyes glued to the screen. Evidently, the 2-hour long thriller seemed like a 20-minute joy ride. So here are the few best scenes from the movie Andhadhun.

Blind melody on Piano

Ayushmann’s piano playing scene in the movie has him act like he is a blind person with the ambition to go to England and be a professional piano player. In the below scene, Ayushmann goes to Tabu's house for a private concert and plays the piano on her wedding anniversary. However, he ends up witnessing a murder.

Ending scene from the film

After murdering three people and turning Ayushmann (Akash) blind, Tabu tries to kill Ayushmann in the last scene. When she drives fast towards him, a rabbit accidentally jumps on her car and her car flips at the corner of the road and then explodes. Ayushmann's life is accidentally saved and he flies to Europe.

Radhika and Ayushmann's scene

After his first show at Franco's parlour, Radhika drives Ayushmann back to his apartment, which he says is of an NGO. He continues that he senses trees around wakes up with the symphony of birds. After finding the stairs to his home, he claims that there are 18 steps to reach his door. Ayushmann then offers Radhika coffee which she politely refuses by giving an excuse that she is busy. Before leaving, Radhika also appreciates Ayushmann about his piece that he played at Franco, to which Ayushmann says that he will soon complete it. The conversation between the two continues and Radhika says, "See you" and then she hesitates and says "or I will see". This funny moment was greatly loved by fans.

With such detailing the film, has touched several hearts and won the Best Film award. Ayushmann Khurrana also won the Best Actor award for this film.

