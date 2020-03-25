Ayushmann Khurrana's Bow Tie Looks To Amp Up Your Formal Outfits

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently relishing in the success of his recent release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He will be next seen performing alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo. Ayushmann Khurrana is also a popular social media personality with over 10.1 million followers on Instagram. One can scroll down his Instagram wall for a sweet treat of trendy and chic fashion looks. Having said so, check out Ayushmann Khurrana's best of bow tie looks.

In this image, Ayushmann Khurrana posed wearing a floral blazer. The black blazer was sported with a white tux and white bow tie. Take a look at Ayushmann's bow tie outfit.

Joker Look

Here, Ayushmann Khurrana dressed up as a joker. He wore a white glittery blazer suit and added a funny pink nose. The suit was paired with a western bow tie aka the type of Colonel Sanders' bow tie. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's colourful bow tie.

The Vicky Donor actor recently won the Best Actor (Critics) Award for Article15 and Bala. During the award night, Ayushmann Khurrana was styled in an embroidered blazer. The chic outfit was complemented with a butterfly style bow tie.

Bronze Printed Blazer

Here, Ayushmann Khurrana posed in a black blazer designed with bronze quirky design. Inside the coat, the Dream Girl star wore a linning white tux. To complete the formal look, Ayushmann sported a black butterfly style bow tie.

The Cover Photo

Posing for a magazine's cover photo, Ayushmann Khurrana stunned in a white shirt. The formal shirt was put together with an over-sized yellow jacket. Ayushmann's look was complemented with a western-style bow tie.

