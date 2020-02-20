Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Banned In Dubai, Here's Why

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been banned in Dubai and Middle Eastern countries, as per reports online. Reports suggest that movies with a gay theme automatically get banned in these parts. It further stated that movie lovers already knew that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will not be screened there and they won't be able to see Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's on-screen chemistry.

Spectators allegedly want to see Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan because it is the first Bollywood movie that will normalise a gay relationship. Unfortunately, a film that features gay content is banned in Dubai and the Middle East. The producers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan offered to edit out adult scenes from the Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer. However, the offer was denied saying that the film is not banned because of adult scenes but it is banned because of its content.

About Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Helmed by Hemant Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-series. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film features Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in prominent roles. The movie will theatrically release on February 21, 2020. Fans are desperately waiting to watch the first Bollywood movie that will normalise gay relationship.

The plot of the movie presents the life of a gay couple. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan depicts their struggle to convince their families to accept them. One of the boy’s family forces him to marry a girl. Will their love prevail against all odds? We will have to wait and watch.

