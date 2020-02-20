Ayushmann Khurrana Is Fond Of BTS And THIS Is His Favourite Song By The South-Korean Band

The South-Korean band BTS enjoys one of the biggest fandoms across the whole world, including India, who refer to themselves as ARMY or A.R.M.Y. However, there is good news for BTS' fans in India. Recently in an interview with an eminent online portal, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he was also a member of the BTS ARMY.

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about liking the South-Korean band BTS

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy promoting his upcoming film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020, across the country. He recently sat down for an interview with an eminent online portal. During the interview, the interviewer asked him about his selfie that he posted on his Instagram story in 2019 along with BTS' popular song Euphoria, which is sung by the youngest member of the group named Jeon Jungkook.

Ayushmann replied saying that he already follows the band on Instagram and likes most of their pictures too. When he was further asked about listening to the band, he stated that he indeed enjoys all kinds of music, likes exploring a lot and loves listening to BTS. He further went to add that Euphoria is one of his favourite songs.

Ayushmann Khurrana is not the only Bollywood celebrity who loves listening to BTS' songs as Good Newwz actor Diljit Dosanjh also recently revealed that he respects BTS and called the band "lit" in one of his tweets from last year.

@BTS_twt @bts_bighit They r Lit 🔥 Insane Fan Following.. RESPECT ✊



Respect entire Team #BTS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 24, 2019

