Ayushmann Khurrana Responds To Mindful Observation On His Soundtrack Selection

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared a beautiful video of a mesmerising glimpse of the moon on social media and as he posted it, he received an adorable observation about his soundtrack selection from one of the celebrity artists. The artist also acknowledged Ayushmann Khurrana’s brilliance after he watched a mesmerising video clip to which Ayushmann Khurrana responded in the most adorable way.

Image Source- Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this photo in which he shared a note from one of the actors, Simran Singh. Simran Singh responded to one of Ayushmann Khurana’s video clips on Instagram in which he captured a beautiful view of the moon while he was on the sets of one of his projects. In the Instagram story, Simran Singh shared this video and asked his fans whether he was the only one who felt that Ayushmann selects the most amazing soundtracks for his post. He further stated how his background score was always on point and urged his fans to take a moment to acknowledge his brilliance. After sharing this post, Ayushmann Khurrana reacted to it by first thanking Simran Singh and asking him to wait till he makes a film.

Also Read 'Taboo Topics Need To Be Addressed': Ayushmann Khaurrana On 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan'

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Anek' Gets A 2021 Theatrical Release Date, Actor Shares Note

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' completes one year



As one of Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan recently completed a year, he posted this sweet note for his fans along with his amazing photos from the movie. In the photos, the actor can be seen in blue coloured cargo pants with a multi-coloured cloth tied as a cape. In the caption, he added how taboo topics need to be constantly addressed through cinema because it can really help alter the mindset of people.

He further stated how it would take a lot of time and effort to normalise taboo subjects and bring about constructive changes in society and added how he was glad that they tried to contribute towards making this conversation about same-sex relationships in India mainstream through his movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. As the movie received tons of applause from the audiences, many of his fans also responded to his post and thanked him for coming up with such a brilliant movie. Many others congratulated him on the completion of one year of his super hit movie.

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks On 'mendacious Rule Of The Earth' As He 'misses' His Long Hair

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana's Fans From Shillong Gate-crash His Hotel While He Shoots For 'Anek'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.