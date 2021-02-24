Ayushmann Khurrana's Fans From Shillong Gate-crash His Hotel While He Shoots For 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana was filming for his upcoming film Anek in Shillong. Following his shooting schedule, about 200 youngsters of the city gate-crashed his hotel wanting to meet the actor. According to SpotboyE, an eye-witness told the portal that Ayushmann Khurrana had just started eating his food but when he heard the kids' gate-crashing the hotel, he immediately left his meal to meet his fans in the lobby.

Ayushmann Khurrana spotted greeting fans

The witness told the portal that after the actor wrapped his shoot, he returned to the hotel and headed to eat his dinner. Within 15 mins of his arrival, there were about 200-250 college kids from Shillong outside the hotel wanting to meet him. The hotel staff further went to inform the actor about the same. A video that has been making rounds on the internet clearly showcases the Shillong youth gate-crash incident.

In the video doing the rounds, Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted in an all-black look. He wore a black tee and layered it with a black leather jacket. He also sported his chic glasses. The video saw groups of college kids waiting outside the lobby to meet Ayushmann. Further, the actor was spotted taking pictures and interacting with his fans in the lobby. Take a peek into Ayushmann Khurrana's video from the Shillong schedule.

As mentioned by the portal, a source revealed that when Ayushmann Khurrana heard the kids waiting for him, he told his team that he didn’t want the kids to wait for him. The source further added that Ayushmann wanted to quickly go down and meet the kids so that they can go to their homes early. The young fans were quite surprised to see Ayushmann coming out so quickly to meet them. They loved his warm and thoughtful gesture and started chanting his name. The source also shared that the superstar met each one of his fans individually and took pictures with them.

