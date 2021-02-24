Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks On 'mendacious Rule Of The Earth' As He 'misses' His Long Hair

Indian film actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Wednesday, took to his social media handle and shared a post dedicated to his long hair. While flaunting his inner poet in the caption of his post, he shared a throwback photo. In the picture, he can be seen, presumably, sitting beside a window on a chair while the blur run rays can be seen entering the frame.

The Vicky Donor actor's caption read, "I miss my long hair. I miss tying that rubber band when I’m bare. / I miss my long hours of sleep. I miss my long walks at the lake of my hometown’s creek. / I miss listening to the playlist which takes me to the times of mirth. But to look ahead is the only mendacious rule of the earth. / -A".

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to bag more than 270k double-taps with hundreds of comments; and is still counting. While a handful of followers and Instagram users went gaga over the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor's photo, many praised his writing. The comments section was flooded with various emoticons, including fire, heart-eyes and red-heart, among many others.

A peek into Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Interestingly, the 36-year-old actor is an active social media user as he keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts. His media feed features numerous self-portraits, selfies and BTS pictures of his upcoming projects. In his previous post, he announced that his next film Anek, which will be directed by Anubhav Sinha, will hit the theatres on September 17, 2021. A few days before the announcement, he had also shared a BTS picture, featuring Anubhav Sinha.

As mentioned above, Khurrana is currently shooting for his next Anek. Apart from this upcoming film, the actor has a couple of films in his kitty, including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The rom-com will mark his first collaboration with actor Vaani Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on July 9, 2021. In the Abhishek Kapoor directorial, the actor will essay the character of a cross-functional athlete.

