Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Excitement About His Upcoming Projects In 2021

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his roles in Dream Girl, Andhadhun, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has recently shared excitement about his upcoming projects in 2021. The actor has used all the time he had during the lockdown to read some brilliant scripts and is excited to begin filming in 2021.

As quoted by Ayushmann Khurrana’s PR team, the actor said, “It has been a reflective year for me and it has made me focus on my priorities. I have been fortunate enough to read some really cracking material through the year and have managed to handpick some unique films which I can’t wait for audiences to see". He added, “The content landscape has been changed by the pandemic and the industry has to make superlative cinema to pull people back to the theatres. Anything less than that would not do the job. I have tried my best to ensure that my next few releases are superbly fresh in terms of storytelling and I will wait for the reaction of audiences to validate my content choices for 2021.”

Ayushmann further added, “I have been trying to normalize taboo conversations in India through my cinema and it was good to shatter a big stereotype that leading men cannot play a gay man on screen. Every time someone told me that I was making a mistake by doing this film, I couldn’t get myself to believe that people of my country would not be accepting of their big-screen heroes trying to trigger positive conversations”. He goes on to say, “Right from my debut film Vicky Donor, I have tried to do my bit to have a constructive discussion with society about the need for change. I have strongly felt that through cinema, we could tell society to widen its gaze, to think ahead and change the nation. Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan definitely did its best to spark an important conversation about same-sex love”.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Enjoys Outdoor Games With Family, Wife Tahira Says 'days Like These'

The Bala actor says, “All I can say is that it is humbling to be called pandemic proof. I still have to grasp what it fully means (smiles) but I have a vague idea why people have tagged me with this. I believe that every individual has to do their bit for society to change slowly and I’m trying to do that through my cinema. If I’m contributing to that change, then I’m doing my job as a citizen”.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Stuns His Fans Again With A Monochrome Pic And Short Poem



Talking about his role with UNICEF, he says, “I’m grateful that I could associate with UNICEF this year and learn a lot about how children are vulnerable to violence. This campaign has become close to my heart and I have tried my best to constantly raise awareness on this plaguing issue. I will continue to do my bit on this because it has been an eye-opening campaign for me. I want all parents to understand how children can be at risk and therefore protect them from these challenges.”

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Begins Shooting For 'Doctor G', Says 'fell In Love With The Script'

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana To Spend New Year With Family 'after A Decade' In Chandigarh

(With inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.