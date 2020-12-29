Ayushmann Khurrana Stuns His Fans Again With A Monochrome Pic And Short Poem

Ayushmann Khurrana recently added a stunning picture of himself on his social media handle and also shared a self-written poem along with it. All his fans were again thrilled to see another Ayushmann’s poetic magic on social media. Let’s have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram handle and see what the actor posted.

Ayushmann’s poetic magic

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a stunning black and white photo of himself. In the post, the actor can be seen wearing a cool pair of round glasses posing with his hands on his lips. He can also be seen wearing a smart denim shirt.

As the fans love Ayushmann Khurrana’s poems that he adds most of the time to his social media posts, the actor didn't disappoint them this time and posted yet another one. In the caption, he wrote a beautiful poetic line that meant that he wanted to run away every time he wanted a love like never before. The actor even added his name in the end as he wrote this amazing line.

When fans came across Ayushmann Khurrana’s poems, they were surprised yet again with the talent the actor has. His post left many of his fans speechless and all they could do was drop in heart and fire emojis to illustrate how thrilled they were by seeing the actor’s latest post on Instagram. Some of them also praised him for his brilliant caption. Let’s glance through fans’ reactions to Ayushmann Khurrana’s photos and see how they liked his post.

Ayushmann Khurrana also posted this clip recently on his Instagram handle through which he wished all his fans a Merry Christmas. In the clip, the actor can be seen with his entire family that included his wife and two adorable kids who can be seen cutely dressed for Christmas celebrations. In the caption, he stated how he was sharing Christmas love with all and raised a toast to hope, love, peace, tolerance, compassion, inclusion, happiness and to share this lovely planet together along with 2021 bringing joy to everyone.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies

Pretty much all Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies have received immense love from the audiences. Some of Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies include Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Dream Girl, Bala, Badhaai Ho and many more.

