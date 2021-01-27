Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Shirtless Picture, Captions It With A Beautiful Urdu Poem

Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana is known for his multi-talented skills which include singing, acting, composing music, writing and poetry. The Dream Girl actor always treats his more than 13M followers with his snippets and poems on his Instagram posts and never fails to amaze them with his playful use of words in different languages. The actor recently posted a short poem in Hindi with Urdu words talking about Fitoor(madness) and Fahem(intelligence) in his post.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savvdhan actor posted an image of himself being shirtless and looking rugged from the natural light in the room complimenting his perfectly fit body. Ayushmann inked the caption with an Urdu poem which when translated meant ‘if you have to choose between my madness and my intelligence, you should choose my madness because intelligence tells you to stay away from me, anyway.’ The actor added his name in the end as he wrote this deep thought. Here is Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post-

Ayushmann Khurrana's poetry always amazes his fans leaving them speechless. Once again his fans showered their comments on the post with heart and fire emoticons to illustrate how amazed they were by yet another poem by Ayushman Khuranna and also his looks. Actor Rajkumar Rao left some emojis in the comment section and while Ayushmann's wife, Tahira Kashyap, wrote “what is fahem?” in her comment. Unlike other times more followers were thrilled about his shirtless avatar than his poem. One of them even wrote “This is the kind of distraction that shouldn’t be allowed on a working day.” Here are some reactions:

Ayushmann Khurana's recent works and projects

The actor had recently wrapped up Abhishek Kapoor’s film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui amidst pandemic. As per the reports by Guwahati plus, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in Assam to shoot for his forthcoming film which is yet to be titled. The actor jetted off to Guwahati on January 23 and is currently staying at Kaziranga. The actor is shooting in the Northeast for his next film, a spy thriller, directed by Anubhav Sinha. This will be the actor’s second collaboration with Anubhav Sinha after Article 15. He plays the role of a spy in it and it’s one of his biggest films to date in terms of scale and budget. Anubhav and his team were in the north-east for a while to choose the scene locations and they want to capture the scenic beauty of the north-east to make a theatrical experience for the audience.

