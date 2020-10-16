Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Tahira's New Book, Says 'you've Such A Beautiful Hot Mind'

Ayushamnn Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has been winning appreciation and love across on social media from her friends for her latest release book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman.' Donning the cap of an author for the fourth time, Tahira been received encouragement and love from her husband Ayushmann. Ayushmann recorded a video for his wife and spoke about his experience of reading the book.

Ayushmann Khurrana reviews Tahira Kashyap's book

In the video, shared by Tahira on Instagram, the Bala actor called the former a “beautiful, hot mind” and wrote that he envious of the way Tahira thinks. Ayushmann, known for his signature sense of humour, added hilarious touch to the video and said: "The kind of revelations that you made in this book are completely insane. I just hope our parents don't read this book. Ayushmann in the video informed that he had proofread the book before but every time he reads it, “it gives me a new perspective all the way again.” He thanked his wife for “entertaining me since our teenage years, I think we were 17 or 18 then.”

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Promotes Wife Tahira's Book With A Fun Rapid Fire Question Video Of Her

Read: Tahira Kashyap Reveals Most Important Commandment From '12 Commandments Of Being A Woman'

Tahira’s post oozed out love over the video and she was also perplexed over the actor calling her “hot mind.” She further adorably wrote that after this video, she headed to the gym to check out her husband sweating hard. She thanked her husband for such beautiful words and requested him to twirl his mustaches next time when he records such videos for her. A loving husband Ayushmann was the first one to comment under the post and shared heart-shaped emoticons.

Tahira’s completed her fourth book during the coronavirus lockdown. Leading up to the launch of her book, she shared three commandments of being a woman on her Instagram which met with a lot of laughs and appreciation from her peers and her followers. The book, which has a funny, witty, and humorous undertone to it, entails her journey and experiences. The book will be available for all the readers from October 17 on Flipkart.

The book '12 Commandments of being a Woman' has some interesting anecdotes of the filmmaker from her childhood days and about her battle with cancer. Tahira who is known to be for her outspoken and humorous mannerism seems to have joined the league of women writers who are hailed for their fearlessness and breaking the glass ceilings with their extraordinary work.

Read: Tahira Kashyap Thanks Varun Dhawan, Badshah For Appreciating Her Book

Read: Tahira Kashyap Thanks Ekta Kapoor For Praising Her Book, Says 'this Means A Whole Lot'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.