Tahira Kashyap Thanks Varun Dhawan, Badshah For Appreciating Her Book

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's newly launched book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman' has been receiving rave reviews and immense appreciation from people all across. Several prominent personalities reviewed the book and praised Tahira Kashyap for nailing as an author. Tahira recently shared a video of Varun Dhawan and rapper Badshah while praising the book. Both the stars were seen expressing their excitement of reading the book and thanked Tahira for writing a book that connects with every soul.

Varun Dhawan, Badshah praise Tahira Kashyap's book

Varun Dhawan explained his bond and relationship with Tahira over the years. He said, “Tahira and I have shared a very honest relationship over the years since we met. She is absolutely wonderful, delightful.” He also spoke about reading the book and how much he was in love with the concept and writing of the filmmaker. Continuing, he said, “Tahira let me tell you that I did read the book in case you might be thinking what rubbish I m speaking. It takes you through a journey of her childhood years when she was in Chandigarh, her mother being a teacher, and right through her battles with cancer. The book is simply beautiful and motivating, so give it a read and I am sure it will inspire you guys just as it did to me.”

Adding, Varun said, “Apart from her upbringing, I must appreciate the way she is bringing up her two kids and being a lovely wife of Ayushmann, the best screenplay writer, filmmaker, and many more hats that she is donning.” Tahira who was absolutely in awe of the words by the Judwaa 2 actor thanked him in the caption and wrote, “This is the sweetest Varun Dhawan. I am always going to cherish this honesty between us. Thank you so so much! Big hug big love.”Apart from Varun, Tahira also shared a beautiful video message of rapper Badshah who also expressed his love for the recently released book. Badsha who could not control his laughter after going halfway through the book and said, “Tahira I know you are funny in real life, but I must say I am halfway through the book, and its dam funny and motivational. I am thankful for this special edition of the book and it's so amazing, I could not just control myself to flip over the pages and read more of it.”

