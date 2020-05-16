Ayushmann Khurrana's Favourite Sport Is Cricket And These Posts Prove It

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the famous actors in Bollywood. He has a great fan following on social media. The actor is often seen posting pictures related to cricket on his social media handles, especially on Twitter. Ayushmann Khurrana has been retweeting various tweets related to cricket and also posting some images related to the sport. Take a look at those posts and tweets.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's Films Where He Played The Quintessential Bollywood Lover

Ayushmann Khurrana's love for cricket

He recently posted an image with India's former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Ayushmann mentioned Sachin's batting and wished him on his birthday. Veteran cricketer Sachin also replied to the post and thanked the actor for the sweet birthday wish. In the image, Ayushamann is seen wearing India's cricket jersey.

Dear Sir SRT. I’ve always prayed for you whenever you walked out to bat. Have witnessed every 100 of yours. LIVE. May you also live a hundred years. Happy bday! 🇮🇳 🏏 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/lGOsD4exMz — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 24, 2020

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Hawaizaada' Trivia That Will Make You Watch This Inspiring Movie

Ayushmann Khurrana recently retweeted a post that was related to the Cricket World Cup 2011. As fans might be aware, the 2011 World Cup was won by India after 28 years. That moment where India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a six to the win the World Cup for India was one of the iconic moments in cricket history which is seen in the post retweeted by Ayushmann.

#OnThisDay in 2011



Dhoni finishes off in style.



Where were you at this moment?pic.twitter.com/jhatUHqSEb — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Practiced 'social Distancing' During Dating; See Pic

Ayushmann also retweeted Mark Waugh's tweet recently. Mark Waugh is a former Australian international cricketer. The cricketer tweeted that he was cleaning his garage and he found many bats that he used to play cricket with. Mark Waugh also mentioned his favourite bat in the post.

Cleaning the garage out today and came across my arsenal of weapons over the years. My favourite was 2nd from the end on the right. Note my Symonds Super Tusker thought it was ripper in the day but looks like a plank. pic.twitter.com/XiH5AUlvbV — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) April 10, 2020

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's Films Where He Played The Most Creative Artist

Ayushmann also retweeted ICC's Twitter post and the post was about Australia's most wicket-taking bowler, Glenn McGrath. He took 563 wickets in his career out of which 381 wickets were in ODI matches. The post mentioned Glenn McGrath's debut against South Africa in 1993.

#OnThisDay in 1993, Glenn McGrath made his ODI debut for Australia against South Africa. He would go on to take 381 ODI wickets, the most by an Australian 👏



Side note: How great was Australia's kit back then? ⚡ pic.twitter.com/GHZTJFComt — ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2019

Ayushmann also follows various Indian cricketers. He also retweeted Jasprit Bumrah's Twitter post. The post was related to a hilarious meme on the Indian cricket player Jasprit Bumrah.

This made my day 😁 https://t.co/ZPLq0gSVzk — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 13, 2019

The actor appeared on Star Sports channel during a match between India Vs Bangladesh. It was a T20 match between both the teams that was held in Delhi. He also promoted his movie, Bala, during the show.

What do @ayushmannk movies and T20Is have in common? 🤔



They both deliver paisa-vasool blockbusters! 😍



Catch all the action from the first T20I from Delhi:

🏏: Paytm T20 Trophy #INDvBAN

⏳: LIVE NOW

📺: Star Sports & Hotstar#HaarnaManaHai pic.twitter.com/tHrWDHiaJe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 3, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.