Ayushmann Khurrana Says "I'm Extremely Proud Of My Body Of Work" As Bala Completes A Year

Ayushmann Khurrana seemed extremely delighted as the film Bala completed a year since its release. The actor spoke to news agency ANI about how the journey of the film has created an impact. He also shed some light on the importance of unexplored subjects in the film spectrum. Ayushmann tried to elaborate on his perceptions when it comes to his choice of films and the significance that Bala as a film played in it.

Ayushmann Khurrana says "I'm extremely proud of my body of work"

Speaking about the film Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he wanted to normalise the human-made myth of perfection. He added, "With Bala, I wanted to normalise that fact that perfection is a human-made myth and it creates immense discrimination that breaks hearts and families. Through this film, I wanted to tell people to love themselves because everyone is special and unique in their own way. I wanted to tell everyone to not fall prey to the stereotyped notions of beauty because that has divided people. I tried to tell people how counterproductive the pursuit of this so-called perfection is and I was happy that audiences showered our film with so much love."

Ayushmann Khurrana then went on to say that when one sets out to change perceptions and beliefs, they will need to trigger a dialogue. Thus the actor continued to say, "When you set out to change perceptions and beliefs, you will need to trigger a dialogue, you will need to start a debate. I have strongly believed that constructive conversation can help us improve society at large. My films have tried to do just that and I'm extremely proud of my body of work." He then went on to thank the director, Amar Kaushik and the producer Dinesh Vijan for the film Bala. He said, "I must credit my director, Amar Kaushik, for his brilliant and sensitive vision to make a truly clutter-breaking content film that was also immensely entertaining at its core because of the inherent social satire. I must also thank my producer Dinesh Vijan, who has shown his penchant to back content that stands out. Bala was a brave film and it wouldn't have been possible without a strong-willed producer like Dinesh."

(with inputs from ANI)

