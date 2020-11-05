Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana's Astrologer Father Changed His Name Due To Numerology?

If you're an admirer of the sibling duo Ayushmann Khurrana and brother Aparshakti Khurana, then you must've noticed that their last names are spelt differently. However, not many know the reason behind the change in the spelling of Ayushmann's last name. Thus, for those wondering what led to the spelling change in both the brothers' last names, It was none other than Ayushmann Khurrana's father who made the change in his son's name for it to be numerically correct.

Father Khurrana is a well-known astrologer in Punjab? Ayushmann Khurrana's trivia

Ayushmann Khurrana is hands down one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood in current times with seven back-to-back hits at the box office. Although the National Award-winning actor enjoys a massive fandom, not much is know about Ayushmann Khurrana's family. However, in an interview with Hindustan Times back in the days, the Badhai Ho actor had shed some light on his father's profession and how his first and last name was changed by his astrologer father for his name to be numerically correct.

Although it is a well-known fact that Ayushmann hails from the city of Chandigarh, Punjab, not a lot of people know that the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor's father, P. Khurrana is a renowned astrologer in not only Punjab, but also North India. However, during his interview with the portal, the actor-singer had stated that he is 'not at all' into astrology. The 32-year-old had also revealed that his beloved father believes in the theory of Karma and he too thinks it is a practical way of looking at things.

Furthermore, Ayushmann also spilt the beans about the double 'n' in his first name and the double 'r' in his last and stated that it has been the same since his childhood. He added saying his father has been an astrologer since way before he was born. However, his younger brother Aparshakti did not need a spelling change because his name was 'numerically correct', revealed Ayushmann himself.

Meanwhile, after sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Amazon Prime Video's Gulabo Sitabo, fans are excited to get updates about upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana's movies. If the grapevines are to be believed, the actor is in talks with several filmmakers for his upcoming project while he also recently announced starring in one. Ayushmann will next be seen starring alongside Vani Kapoor in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Take a look:

