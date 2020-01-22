Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap Are Two Sides Of The Same Neon-colored Coin, See Pics

The recent trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which released on January 20, 2020, has impressed movie buffs with the startling trailer. Celebrities were also taken by surprise after the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped on social media. Fans applauded the courage by Ayushmann Khurrana and also praised the cast for their impeccable acting prowess. Many fans commented and even thanked Ayushmann for choosing such films that sent out a thought-provoking message.

And to celebrate this success the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hosted a success bash after the trailer release at a popular restaurant in Andheri. Ayushmann Khurrana graced the red carpet of the trailer launch success party in a black t-shirt with the ‘love’ written in multiple languages and black joggers which he paired with white sneakers. To compliment her husband’s look, Tahira Kashyap colour coordinated with him in neon shoes. She sported a casual white shirt, boyfriend jeans with the neon shoes adding much-needed eccentricity to her look. These pics are proof that Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are two sides of the same 'neon-coloured coin'. Check out their pictures below.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, celebrities such as Maanvi Gagroo, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sunita Rajwar, Jitendra Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar also marked their presence at the success party. Jitendra Kumar wore a black and beige zipper with black pants. Nina Gupta looked pretty as she attended the party wearing a plain black dress and black shoes and completed the look with a yellow sling bag. Gajraj Rao sported a white t-shirt and jeans with a blue suede shirt. Divya Khosla Kumar donned a white full sleeves sweatshirt with a printed mini skirt. Check out a few pictures from the event.

Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani

