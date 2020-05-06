Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Hawaizaada' Trivia That Will Make You Watch This Inspiring Movie

Hawaizaada is a Hindi drama movie directed by Vibhu Puri. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Sharda and is based on the life of Shivkar Talpade who is known to have constructed the first unmanned aeroplane, which was much earlier than the Wright Brothers. There are many interesting facts with respect to the movie that will entice you to watch the film again.

The film is Inspired by Shivkar Talpade's biography

Shivkar Bāpuji Talpade is said to be the first person who constructed the 1st unmanned aeroplane. It was in the 1890s that the Mumbai resident studied about aviation pioneers like Edison and machine gun inventor Hiram Maxim, who inspired him to make an aircraft by himself. He flew this unmanned aircraft at Girgaon Chowpatty beach for its testing.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About A Disturbing Casting Couch Experience

Pallavi Sharda's 2nd mainstream role

Pallavi Sharda, who plays the love interest of the protagonist in the movie, is an Australian-Indian film actress. After working in minor roles in films like My Name Is Khan, and Dus Tola, she landed up her first mainstream role opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Besharam. Post which, she went on to appear in movies like Hawaizaada and Begum Jaan, and Pulse, along with a few American as well as Australian films.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' And Other Films That Had Friends Falling In Love

Hawaizaada was tax-free in UP

The government of Uttar Pradesh declared Hawaizaada as a tax-free movie. This was the next movie to have gone tax-free in Uttar Pradesh after PK. UP became the 1st state in India to showcase 30 movies in its theatres as tax-free in a span of 4 years.

The unmanned plane was made from scratch

The whole set up of the film had to be done in the British Raj era as the story belonged to the 1890s. The makers of the film used the city of Gondal in Gujarat to recreate that era. They even designed the plane depending on the materials that would have been available during that period.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Practiced 'social Distancing' During Dating; See Pic

The plane test scene at Girgaon Chowpatty beach

According to history, Shivkar Talpade’s first plane had taken off at Girgaon Chowpatty, but the makers couldn't get permission to do the scene at Chowpatty. Therefore, they filmed the sequence at Versova beach in Mumbai.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Enrolls In An Online Course On Indian History; Says, 'I Am Excited'

Promo Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.