Ayushmann Khurrana's Films Where He Played The Most Creative Artist

Over the last few years, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered a number of films that were based on a wide range of topics. Most of these films did extremely well as the story worked well with the audience while the performances were also appreciated. Here is a look at a few films where Ayushmann Khurana played the thoughtful artist.

Films where Ayushmann Khurrana was the thoughtful creator

1. Andhadhun

Andhadhun is a thriller film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around a blind man who ends up at a crime scene. In this film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a blind pianist who is also pretending to be blind during a certain part of the film before he actually loses his eyesight. The film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan who also contributed to the story of the film. Andhadhun stars actors like Tabu and Radhika Apte in key roles.

2. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who finds out that a book named Bareilly Ki Barfi has a character that resembles her in every way possible. Ayushmann Khurana plays the role of Chirag Dubey who is the original writer of the book and has fallen in love with the lady who read his book. Bareilly Ki Barfi has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and stars Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.

3. Meri Pyaari Bindu

Meri Pyaari Bindu is a romantic drama film released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around a man who turns into a writer after a terrible heartbreak. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a successful writer who has to compromise on his style in order to sell maximum books in the market. Meri Pyaari Bindu was directed by Akshay Roy and written by Suprotim Sengupta. It stars actors like Parineeti Chopra and Amrita Bagchi in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Viacom18 Studios)

