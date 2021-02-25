Ayushmann Khurrana Shares 'Badhaai Ho' BTS Pictures To Wish Sanya Malhotra On Her Birthday

Actor Sanya Malhotra is celebrating her 29th birthday on February 25, 2021 and wishes are pouring in for her. Among others, her Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurana also wished the actor on her special day in his Instagram story featuring a picture of the two together. Read along to have a look at the picture and Ayushmann’s wishes for Sanya.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Sanya Malhotra

Ayushmann Khurana took to his Instagram account on Thursday, February 25, to wish former co-star Sanya Malhotra. He uploaded a couple of pictures of the duo together and wrote, "Happy B’day". In the first picture, the two sat opposite each other on a high table and flashed a smile at the camera while in the second, Ayushmann smiled and Sanya winked and flashed a peace sign.

The two have shared screen space in the movie Badhaai Ho, alongside Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Sanya re-shared the pictures on her Instagram story to thank Ayushmann. In the first picture, she replied ‘Thank You So Much’ followed by a red heart emoji and in the second picture she replied with three hearts; take a look at them here.

Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the movie Gulaabo Sitaabo. The Shoojit Sircar directorial released on Amazon Prime Video. He recently wrapped up filming for his movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in which he stars opposite Vaani Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in the movie Anek, playing a character named Joshua, which is also his second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha. Khurrana will also star in the movie Doctor G in 2021.

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in the movie Ludo playing the role of Shruti Choksi. The movie had released on Netflix. She was also seen in the Shakuntala Devi biopic, playing the role of the titular character’s daughter Anupama Banerji opposite Amit Sadh. The actor will be next seen in the movie Pagglait, playing the lead role of Sandhya which is slated to release on Netflix on March 26, 2021. She is also set to play the role of Meenakshi in the movie Meenakshi Sundereshwar.

