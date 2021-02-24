Sanya Malhotra's Birthday: 10 Lesser-known Facts About The Actor You Must Know

Actor Sanya Malhotra is a popular Bollywood actor known for her films Ludo, Badhaai Ho and Dangal. She made her debut with Dangal and received a lot of appreciation for her character, bagging several awards. She recently took a short break from work and visited the Maldives right before her birthday. Sanya Malhotra will be turning 29 today and on the occasion of her birthday, here are 10 Unknown facts about her.

Sanya Malhotra's birthday: Unknown facts about her

She was born and educated in Delhi, she moved to Mumbai for work

Sanya Malhotra's family hails from Delhi. She was born and brought up in Delhi and also completed her graduation there. She moved to Mumbai in 2013 after her graduation, in search of work. Sanya Malhotra has mentioned in many of her interviews that she struggled a lot as an actor when she moved to Mumbai for work.

She's a trained ballet dancer

Sanya Malhotra is a trained dancer and she often shows off her dancing skills in her various social media posts. She has also trained in ballet dancing and has worked as a choreographer for several projects.

She was selected for the role of Babita out of 10,000 girls

Sanya Malhotra nailed her role as Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's movie Dangal. Around 10,000 girls auditioned for the role but Sanya bagged the role and was selected for the character of Babita.

She worked as an intern in Aamir Khan Productions

After working with Aamir Khan in the film Dangal, Sanya Malhotra worked as an intern in Aamir Khan's production house. She learned post-production, pre-production and several other important activities that are needed in making a movie.

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up On Not Reprising His Role In 'Harry Potter' Prequels

She's best friends with her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sanya Malhotra portrayed the character of National wrestler Geeta Phogat's younger sister Babita Phogat in the film Dangal. Their on-screen bonding as sisters was known to all, but the two share a great bond in real life too. They stayed roommates for several months and are often spotted hanging out together.

Also Read: 'How Did Quirrell Sleep With Voldemort On The Back Of His Head?': Daniel Radcliffe Answers

She dreams to work with Ranbir Kapoor

Sanya Malhotra has worked with several actors including Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditya Roy Kapur and many more. The actor dreams to work with actor Amitabh Bachchan and other senior actors from the Bollywood industry. One of her dream actors to work with is Ranbir Kapoor.

She participated in Dance India Dance in 2013

Sanya Malhotra is a trained dancer and made her way to Bollywood through dance. When she first came to Mumbai in 2013, she participated in a reality show Dance India Dance. After a couple of rounds, Sanya Malhotra was eliminated and could not make it to the top 100 contestants.

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe Does Not Have Coronavirus, Actor's Representative Slams All False Reports

She worked as a choreographer for the film Secret Superstar

Sanya Malhotra and Aamir Khan have worked together on a number of projects. While working as an intern for his production house, Sanya Malhotra worked as a choreographer for the film Secret Superstar, starring Zaira Wasim.

She won an award for the Best New Action Star

Sanya portrayed the role of a wrestler in the film Dangal and it was not an easy job. She underwent rigorous training for her role by national wrestling coach Kripa Shankar Bishnoi.

Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe had wished her on her birthday

On Sanya Malhotra's 28th birthday, amongst the celebrities, fans, followers and family members who sent her wishes was also Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe. One of Sanya's friends met the actor and has requested him to shoot a video for Sanya, wishing her 'Happy birthday'.

Also Read: On Sanya Malhotra's Birthday 'Harry Potter' Daniel Radcliffe Has THIS Wish For Her

Disclaimer: Information sourced from websites Postoast, Crazy 4 Bollywood, and other fansites of the actor. Republicworld does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.