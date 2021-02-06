Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ayushmann-Tahira; Celebs Who Married Their Childhood Love

Time and again, fans of actors have seen their favourite stars tie the knot with their long time loves, and Varun Dhawan's wedding to his college sweetheart, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, is the most recent example of that. Bollywood weddings that see two long-time love birds taking their vows in the presence of a holy fire or in a church tend to reinstate the belief in their fans that true love can certainly stand the test of time and culminate in a happy ending. Time and again, the same is exemplified by couples like Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. This article enlists all of those stars who started their journey in the school/college that both of them attended together and are now lawfully wedded man and wife.

1) Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, as per the Coolie No 1 actor himself, started off as school friends. It wasn't until years and multiple attempts at courtships later that the latter, who is now an eminent designer, agreed to be romantically engaged with the star. Time and again, rumours surrounding their impending nuptials made headlines, which is something that the couple, who preferred to keep things on the down-low, barely responded to. But, quite recently, the two promised to be there for each other in an intimate ceremony. A still of the newlywed couple from Varun Dhawan's wedding can be found below.

2) Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's long-standing bond is exemplary. As per a report on HerZindagi.com, the story of the two saw its initial chapters set in a Chandigarh-based school that both of them attended. At one point in time, both of them had a crush on each other, but didn't exactly know how to express them with confidence. An unforeseen family meeting caused the two to get some time to know each other. Years later, the two people who were too shy to tell each other how they felt, took their nuptial vows and are now parents to two children.

3) Zayed Khan and Malaika Parekh

One of the people who practically redefined the word "heartthrob" during his early years in the film industry, Zayed Khan, is also married to his college love, Malaika Parekh. The two, who started their love story as school friends, saw their relationship face its fair share of twists and turns until they agreed to be each other's partner for life in 2005. As of this writing, the couple has two kids together.

4) Jackie and Ayesha Shroff

Jackie and Ayesha Shroff's love story is nearly five decades-long, which probably makes their love saga one of the oldest examples of childhood sweethearts starting a family together. The actor and his now better half have known each other since the time they were teenagers. Their love story, which has seen issues related to cast, creed and class, was cemented by the two when they tied the knot four years after Shroff made his debut. The power couple has two kids now, one of which, Tiger, is a sensation amongst the Indian cine-goers already.

5) Suneil and Mana Shetty

Suneil and Mana Shetty's first meet, as per a report on FreePressJournal, has proven to be a successful example of an inter-culture union. The actor and his better half, who is said to have been together for close to five decades now, have personified the phrase "love conquers all" as per many. The two, who are even considered to be successful business partners, are parents to Hero star Athiya Shetty.

