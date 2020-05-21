Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Candid Still From 'Gulabo Sitabo', Expresses Love For Bachchan

Bollywood's hit machine Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram earlier on Thursday and shared a still from his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo where he can be seen sitting next to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on a ledge. In the caption, the Dream Girl actor expressed his adoration for the 77-year-old actor, who has reportedly essayed the role of his landlord in the Shoojit Sircar directorial, and announced that the trailer of the film will be released soon.

He wrote, "जो व्यक्ति विशेष मेरे समक्ष बैठे हैं वो इस सदी के महानायक हैं। बहुत अच्छी बात है की भेस बदल कर अपने get up में बैठे हैं नहीं तो मेरी कहाँ मजाल की “I don’t care” वाला expression बनाऊँ। वैसे trailer जल्द आ रहा है। #GulaboSitabo (The special person seated next to me is the superstar of the century. It's a good thing that he is sitting with me in his 'get up' otherwise I wouldn't have the audacity to make the 'I don't care' expression with him.)"

Have a look:

Read | Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on why Gulabo Sitabo chose to release on OTT & not theatre

The much-awaited Gulabo Sitabo is one of the first Bollywood films to directly release on the digital platform as the theatres remain closed throughout the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo released the motion poster of the film. The 30-second long video starts with goats bleating. The video then pans out to reveal the logo of Gulabo Sitabo. According to the poster, fans will be treated to ‘Ek Priceless Jodi’ of a landlord, played by Bachchan, and a tenant, essayed by Khurrana, in the film.

Have a look:

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's trailer announcement gives peek into quirky world of 'Gulabo Sitabo'

About the film

Gulabo Sitabo is bankrolled by Rising Sun Films production that is also Shoojit Sircar’s new production venture. The film is also produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo is written by acclaimed writer, Juhi Chaturvedi who has also written films like Vicky Donor, Piku, Madras Café, The Sky Is Pink, etc. Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' BTS gives an insight into the making of the film

Read | 'Gulabo Sitabo' OTT release: After INOX's statement, now PVR Cinemas CEO 'disappointed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.