Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Bollywood Celebrities Spotted Cycling In The City

While the global pandemic has lasted for way longer than expected, many Bollywood actors can be seen taking advantage of the free time they have in their hands. Many of them have been spending their time doing things they probably didn’t have the time to do before because of their fast-moving lives. From becoming fitness masters to taking cooking lessons, Bollywood actors have done it all during this lockdown. Here are five Bollywood celebrities who ventured outside their houses to ride a cycle on the streets.

Bollywood celebrities who did cycling this lockdown

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has been enjoying the lockdown with his family in Chandigarh. The actor was recently spotted stepping out of the house and going on a cycling spree. On July 3, 2020, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture of himself on a cycle. The actor didn’t forget to follow that safety rules and can also be seen wearing a face mask. Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the picture, “My karmic cycle ðŸš´‍â™€ï¸ Always takes me back to my city”.

Sara Ali Khan

Ever since the lockdown started, Sara Ali Khan has often been spotted spending quality time with her mother and brother at their home. From working out together to making goofy “knock-knock” jokes, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have definitely been giving some major sibling goals. Recently, the two were even spotted stepping outside their house to go cycling together, on the streets. Both of them had safety essentials and were seen wearing a face mask.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez spent the first few months of the lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. They were spotted taking up many activities like reading and gardening during this period. The two actors even featured in an in-house music video that gained a lot of love and appreciation from the fans. During this time, the fitness freaks were also spotted cycling together on the road, with many others.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has had a very productive lockdown. She was often spotted being involved in many indoor activities. The actor too stepped outside her house and went cycling for the first time on the streets of Mumbai. She took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of herself, sharing her experience in her Instagram story. In the video, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen saying, “This is so much fun. So I’m out cycling today. A form of cardio I haven’t done before. For everybody who thinks that I’m wearing a mask and not giving myself breathing space, I am”. Also referring to the concern shown by her fans for exhausting herself while wearing a mask during her earlier workouts, Rakul Preet Singh said, “I don’t let my heart rate go up when I have a mask on. This is beautiful”.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted venturing outside his house as he left for a cycling trip on the streets of Mumbai amidst the monsoon season. The football fan wore a t-shirt showing his love for his favourite team, Barca (FC Barcelona). Ranbir Kapoor didn’t forget to wear the safety essentials and can be seen having his entire face covered up till his eyes.

