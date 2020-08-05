Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS pictures on 'Bala' director Amar Kaushik's birthday

As Stree, Ghanchakkar fame filmmaker Amar Kaushik turned a year older on August 4, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on his Instagram story to commemorate the special day. The BTS pictures are from their last venture which was a social problem comedy film Bala that also starred actress Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday wish for Amar Kaushik

While extending his wishes on the special day, Ayushmann shared several pictures from the sets of the film. In the first picture, the actor can be seen dressed in his character while the director can be seen explaining to him a particular scene. In the second BTS picture, Ayushmann dressed in his Bald character from the film is seen having a conversation with the director over a cup of tea. While captioning the picture, the actor wrote, “Kaushik saab, you’re the man. Happy Birthday.” In the third picture, the director-actor can be seen sitting down for a discussion over the script. Captioning the picture, the Article 15 actor wrote, “This is the better picture, Bithoor ghat, night shift, and Chandni raat.”

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares 2018 Clip, Croons Kishore Kumar's 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'; Watch

Read: Raksha Bandhan: Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Poem, Says 'need To Make The World More Secure'

The story of the film Bala revolves around Bala (Ayushmann Khurrana), a young man suffers from premature balding and struggles to measure up to social beauty standards. When his insecurity threatens his marriage with Pari (Yami Gautam), he seeks the help of his childhood friend Latika (Bhumi Pednekar) who becomes a dark-complexioned lawyer. After the runaway success of last year’s Stree, director Amar Kaushik has delivered another hit with Bala.

As per reports, The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala was screened at the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival in Toronto on July 31st. The Amar Kaushik directorial was the only Indian film at the festival. As Bala hit the cinemas in 2019, it proved to be one of the biggest hits of year by smashing the numbers on the box office. The film also crossed the 100 crores mark comfortably as its domestic business was 116.38 crores. The film that was made on quite a small budget proved to be heavily profitable for its makers and was declared a hit film. After the much-loved film, the versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan & Gulabo Sitabo this year. Due to the ongoing pandemic and theatres being shut globally, Gulabo Sitabo directly released on Amazon Prime.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Did These 5 TV Shows Before He Made It Big In Bollywood; Take A Look

Read: Friendship Day: Ayushmann Khurrana Went 'bald' Much Before 'Bala', Reveals Sweet Anecdote

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.