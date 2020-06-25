Ayushmann Khurrana Shares 'life Lesson' Learned From Aamir Khan, Says 'he Inspires Me'

Ayushmann Khurrana recently entertained the audience with his performance in the movie Gulaabo Sitabo. The actor recently talked about his learnings from Aamir Khan and journey. Ayushmann Khurrana while talking about his movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, mentioned that he purposely didn’t watch the original film Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

Ayushmann stated that it is because of a lesson he learned from Aamir Khan. He said that he did not watch the original movie when he was offered the role and even after his movie is released, he has not watched the original film. He added that this is his method of going for a script.

Talking about the movie, he said if he is given a movie role, he would prefer reading the script instead of watching the original movie. He added that in a remake, it often happens that the humour, the essence and the emotions get lost in the translation. Furthermore, Ayushmann Khurrana mentioned that when he sees the original film, he gets inspired by the actor which makes it difficult for him to bring his own self on screen.

Talking about Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he learned this method from Aamir Khan. He added that he was an MTV representer and interviewed Aamir Khan for his movie Ghajini. He stated that when he questioned Aamir Khan about how his movie is different from the original one, he replied that he had not seen the original one. Ayushmann Khurrana added that he was really fascinated. Further, he said that Aamir Khan told him that he just had to read the script and he felt it was great. Ayushmann said that he found it to be a great method to work.

In a previous media interaction, Ayushmann Khurrana had stated that he is a huge fan of Aamir Khan and he always looks forward to learning new things from his work. Ayushmann Khurrana also mentioned that he is one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema and he is a huge inspiration to him. He wrapped the conversation saying that he met Aamir Khan once on the sets on Dangal and was really impressed with his simplicity and clarity of thoughts.

On the work front

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Gulabo Sitabo is a slice-of-life drama-comedy film. The film tells the story of Mirza, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and Baankey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The film has already started receiving positive reviews. Fans are especially loving the chemistry shared between Ayushmann and Big B.

