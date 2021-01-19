Ayushmann Khurrana Comments On The 'real World'; Says 'photos Speak More Than Humans'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture-post with his 13.6M Instagram followers while channelising his inner poet, on Monday. Interestingly, in the slideshow, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen posing for two pictures of self-portraits captured in the digital camera. On the other hand, both the pictures see Khurrana posing for a candid shot sporting his new hairstyle. The Vicky Donor actor captioned the post with a short self-written poem in Hindi that talks about pictures speaking more than humans in the real world. Scroll down to take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's photos in his latest Instagram post.

Ayushmann Khurrana's take on the real world

Within a few hours, the Article 15 actor's picture-post managed to garner more than 4 lakh double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, many from his followers flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons and praises. An Instagram user wrote, "Your words hit hard" while another added, "This is the best caption to ever exist". Meanwhile, a few celebrities also registered their response in the comments section. Being one of them, popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra proclaimed that these pictures of Ayush are flaunting his biceps. Meanwhile, singer Jonita Gandhi gave a special mention to "the blurry" picture of Ayushmann, which appeared the first.

Besides his acting and singing skills, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor is also known for his writing skills. He often posts his self-written poetry and prose on social media. Interestingly, the actor wrote a short poem for the caption of his previous Instagram entry too. In his previous post, Khurrana was seen enjoying the sunset and his self-written poem in the caption was also about the sunset. On the other hand, recently, he reshared a Shayari post on the photo-video sharing platform.

On the professional front, Ayushman Khurrana has multiple projects lined up in his kitty, including Doctor G. Last month, the actor informed his fans that he has wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, also starring Vaani Kapoor. In his announcement post, he also revealed that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is the first Indian film to be shot completely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

