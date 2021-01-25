Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Asthma, Says 'It's A Condition That Can Be Easily Managed'

Ayushmann Khurrana is active on social media and tries to take a stand for every significant cause prevailing in the country or in the world. He recently talked about yet another serious topic and addressed all the people who were suffering from asthma and even those who weren’t. Let’s have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram post and see what he posted recently for his fans.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared this vibrant photo of himself in which he can be seen wearing a pale blue shirt with a white coloured tee inside it. He then added a long caption stating the reason for deaths due to asthma and mentioned what disturbed him the most.

In the caption, he stated that he recently found out that Asthma was a condition that could be easily managed and added how it was the cause for the second-most number of deaths in India. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor stated that the reason behind these deaths disturbed him the most which was the social stigma around the use of inhalers.

He then mentioned that a large number of people with asthma were not using inhalers because they either don’t know about it or don’t want to be judged for it. Ayushmann Khurrana then encouraged his fans that together they could help them live a better, healthier life by making a small change in their mindset. The actor urged his fans to join him as he #SayYesToInhalers whether they were a patient of Asthma or not. In the end, he made a humble appeal to Vikas Khanna and Kashyap Parupalli and all others to help him spread this message.

All his fans took to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram and hailed his amazing attempt towards such a serious cause prevailing in the country. Many of them stated in the comments how he was their real hero while many others added a bunch of hearts and fire symbols to depict that they were in support of him. Take a look as to how the fans reacted to Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest post on Instagram.

Also Read Vikas Khanna Reveals He Was Asked To Pay '4 Lacs For 4 Stars' For 'The Last Color'

Also Read Vikas Khanna Praises & 'admires' 'The Last Color' Cinematographer Subhranshu Das

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies have been helping him garner numerous fans from all over the world as his movies give significant messages to the audiences. Some of Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies include Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho, Bala, Andhadhun, Article 15, Dream Girl and many others.

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana Comments On The 'real World'; Says 'photos Speak More Than Humans'

Also Read Mrunal Thakur Opts Out Of Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Doctor G Over Dates Issue?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.