Ayushmann Khurrana Shows How To Tour India Like No Other, See Pictures

Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up for his upcoming comedy flick, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film attempts to break stereotypes around same-sex relationships. The official trailer of the film was recently released by the makers and within hours of its release, the trailer became a hot topic of discussion amongst fans. Ayushmann Khurrana is quite active on his social media, giving his fans a daily update of his activities, movies, and vacations. Check out how the Dream Girl star influences the audience to tour in India.

Ayushmann Khurrana at ghats of Banaras

While Ayushmann Khurrana was promoting his movie Bala, he offered prayers at the holy ghat of Banaras. Ayushmann also met the students of Fine Arts Department of Banaras Hindu University, during his Banaras touring. Check out his pictures from the Banaras tour.

Ayushmann Khurrana's concert at New Delhi

During Ayushmann Khurrana's concert tour, he made an appearance at Lady Irwin College, New Delhi. The Vicky Donor actor shared a few glimpses from the concert. The ground was filled with the young crowd, cheering for Ayushmann. Check out the pictures.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the roads of Pune

During the time when Ayushmann was shooting for his comedy blockbuster Andhadhun, he posted a few BTS pictures from the shoot location, Pune. Have a look at the picture.

Promo Image Credits - Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

