Tahira Kashyap Celebrated Her Birthday With THESE Bollywood Celebs; See Pics

Tahira Kashyap has turned 35 today, on January 21, 2020. The writer, professor, and director celebrates her birthday alongside some big names from Bollywood. Tahira Kashyap shared several snippets from her private birthday bash on her Instagram story. Amidst family and friends were husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana. Tahira seemed ecstatic about her birthday.

In the various pictures that Tahira shared from her residence in Mumbai, there were sneak peeks of her celebration with friends. Celebs who attended the party included Sanya Malhotra, Nushrat Barucha, Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, Shargun Mehta Twinkle Khanna and more elite folks. Tahira made sure that she poses with most of them. Even though the celebration was kept low key, the attendance of many celebrities made it a grand affair.

Tahira herself looked quirky and cool in a black one-shoulder studded frill top and denim pants with plump heels. Shargun Mehta shared a fun video where the Mohan sisters, Tahira and Aparshakti, are seen striking a pose together. On the other hand, Nushrat had a fun time with her selfies.

Here are some more pictures from the occasion:

Owner of Ellipsis Entertainment and producer Tanujj Garg also shared some selfies with actor and writer Twinkle Khanna and industry people Jahnvi Dhawan and Priyanka Kapur from the party. The picture was only smiles as Tanujj wished Tahira Kashyap on her day. He shared the following picture.

He shared more selfies, this one with birthday girl Tahira Kashyap:

