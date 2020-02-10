'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Song 'Arey Pyaar Kar Le' Brings Back 80s Disco Bling, Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana's films always have great music and his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is no exception. The makers of the film have been going all out in promoting the film based a same-sex love story with catchy songs and teasers. Earlier on Sunday, lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a teaser of the new groovy soundtrack Arey Pyaar Kar Le through his social media with the promise of bringing back the disco.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar have some cute moments in 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'

Dishing out the 80s retro vibe in style, the song Arey Pyaar Kar Le is the revision of the Bappi Lahiri's 1985 classic song Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re from the Anil Kapoor-Amrita Singh starrer film Saheb. In fact, the latest track in the album is also a collaboration between the veteran composer Bappi Lahiri and Tanishk Bagchi. Actor Anil Kapoor shared the video through his social media with the caption, "From one AK(himself) to another(Ayushmann Khurrana), Arey Pyaar Kar Le lives on!!"

Take a look:

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's bond is loved by fans in 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'

The colorful disco song has quirky additions to it, keeping with the theme of the film and features Bappi Lahiri along with the entire cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song is sung by Bappi Lahiri and Ayushman Khurana while the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The rap is written and performed by rapper Ikka and the original music is by Bappi Lahiri.

Take a look:

Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana recreates Anil Kapoor's step after 35 yrs

About Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a romantic social comedy-drama film. It focuses on homosexuality and same-sex marriage and is a spin-off to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh with others. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar are all hearts, it's more than 'kaafi' for dad Gajraj

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.